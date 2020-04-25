TODAY |

Hearing underway at Linton for soldier charged with espionage

Kate Nicol-Williams, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A pre-trial hearing is underway on Monday at Linton Army Base near Palmerston North for a solider charged with espionage.

New Zealand Defence Force (file photo). Source: RNZ / New Zealand Defence Force

The solider, who has name suppression, was arrested in 2019 and charged late last year after a joint investigation by police and the Defence Force.

He's facing 17 charges in a military court, including four charges of espionage, two charges of attempted espionage, two charges of possession of an objectionable publication, and one charge of doing an act likely to prejudice service discipline or bring discredit on the service.

Espionage is communicating information or delivering an object to a country or organisation with the intention to undermine New Zealand's interests.

It carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

The pre-trial hearing will determine procedural issues such as suppression applications, alternative ways of giving evidence and admissibility of evidence.


