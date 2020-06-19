TODAY |

'I heard bang, bang, bang' - residents of West Auckland street shaken by police shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

Residents who live on the West Auckland street where two police officers were shot this morning say it is unusual for the normally quiet area. 

Eric Lew said the normally quiet neighbourhood has been shaken by the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands one police officer is dead, and another is seriously injured after multiple shots were fired at officers during a "routine traffic stop" on Reynella Drive at around 10.30am.

Neighbour Eric Lew told 1 NEWS area is normally quiet. 

"I heard bang, bang, bang three times... I saw the police and ambulances on the street," says Mr Lew, who has lived there for eight years.  

"It was really scary." 

The officers were seriously injured during the traffic stop, police said. Source: 1 NEWS

Another neighbour says he rushed from work to check on his wife at home, and his son who was at daycare across the street.

"I was at work then my partner text and said the armed offenders squad was running around on our street," says Jordan. 

He also said the shooting was unusual for their quiet neighbourhood. 

"It's crazy...This is not normal. It's a pretty qood street normally, it's quiet as." 

A manhunt is now underway for the shooter, who fled the scene in a vehicle, police say. A member of the public has also been injured after being hit by the fleeing car.

Local schools in the area have gone into lockdown.

Cordons are also in place and a number of roads have been shut, with buses in the area diverted and members of the public warned to avoid Massey.

People are urging the public to avoid areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.

