Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet? Yes, really

Fair Go

Mark and Angele Lepper spent $400 on outdoor furniture that rusted the first time it rained.
Fair Go

01:42
Five months ago Ngarangi Sadler thought she hit rock bottom. This morning, she discovered there was more to come.

'Mate you must feel stink' - South Auckland grandmother of five who lost everything in fire has message for those who stole container of fundraised items


Read Meghan Markle's 'love letter to all things Kiwi' on her 2014 road trip of the South Island

AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

Would you pay this? Fuel prices hit record in Wellington, South Island

05:35
Hear the one about the outdoor furniture that can't get wet?


Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones


04:10

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

Families have been left devastated after using K3T panels distributed by Global Fibre8, a product which experts say is flawed.

00:15
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

The National Party leader gave his thoughts on Winston in the top job, ahead of Jacinda Ardern's maternity leave.


01:35
Another spell of wet and windy weather heading for the majority, with possible snow down south

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Nathan Kraatskow.

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

Nathan Kraatskow, 15, died at Albany on the North Shore on Friday night.

Wintry weather to continue across North Island this week

The stormy weather that caused almost 3500 lightning strikes yesterday is showing no sign of abating.


 
