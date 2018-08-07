Hear the inspirational stories behind a successful South Auckland health programme that’s changing lives

MPs from across the House have been critical of Massey University's decision to cancel former National leader Don Brash's speaking event.

National Party leader Simon Bridges called it "completely a disgrace".

"This is a university, and hello, universities should be encouraging free speech, we should allowing debate even on the most controversial of subjects. Don Brash would be right at that end of things."

Massey University today released a statement saying members of the politics club "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence".

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said.



Education Minister Chris Hipkins said it would not a be a decision he would have made, however the decisions made are up to the university.

"I think Universities have got a really important role to play in protecting and promoting free speech," he told media today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it seemed to be "an overreaction on the part of the university".

ACT Leader David Seymour said today Ms Ardern "should be sending a strong message to universities that if they undermine freedom of expression they will be defunded".

Mr Brash has told 1 NEWS he did not know what the security issues mentioned by Massey University were.