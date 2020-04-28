'Heaps of regulars' flock to Christchurch cafe for free coffees to go

With some eateries re-opening today as takeaways are allowed under Alert Level 3, one Christchurch café will be giving out free coffee all day.

Despite cafés around the country struggling after weeks without its customers during Alert Level 4, C1 manager Manaia Feather told TVNZ1 Breakfast reporter Maddy Lloyd the free coffee was about bringing the community back together.

“It’s been great, we’ve seen heaps of regulars,” she said, with coffees being served through a window to ensure social distancing was adhered to.

“It’s actually been really rewarding … everyone’s just been so grateful.”

She said some people had been turning up not knowing the coffees would be free.

“They’re just so happy and relieved that we’ve almost finished this lockdown.”

Alert Level 4 was not the first time C1 had to close its doors. The café had to shut following both Canterbury earthquakes and the Christchurch terror attacks last year.

But Ms Feather said the team was “ready to conquer it all”.