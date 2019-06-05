Healthline receiving hundreds of calls, long wait times following new Covid-19 cases

Healthline's 0800 number has been swamped with calls and people are waiting on hold for hours following the country's new confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to reports received by RNZ.
One caller said they phoned at 6am today and was told they were 85th in the queue with a 25-minute wait time.
An hour and a half later, he was 487 in the queue and the wait time had grown to an hour.
Another caller said they were told the White Cross Medical Centre in Mt Wellington, Auckland was a 24-hour testing site - arriving at 6.30am to find it closed.
He said with no publicly accessible register of testing locations he was left with no option but to call Healthline.
Auckland will be returning to Alert Level 3 lockdown as of noon today for three days until midnight Friday. The rest of New Zealand will move to Alert Level 2 for the same period of time in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.