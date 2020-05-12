TODAY |

Healthline nurses share what it's like helping concerned Kiwis calling in about Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses at Healthline went from answering 700 to 14,000 calls a day, prompting nurses to return from retirement and maternity leave early to help out.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Healthline nurse Sarah Tan says helping others is just part of the job. Source: Breakfast

But despite the dramatic growth, clinical support nurse Julianne Wilson said it’s just like it’s always been.

“You really just take one call at a time,” she said.

“You listen to people.”

Ms Wilson said there wasn't a time where she ever felt like the workload was too much because “that’s the business that we’re in”. 

“We’re just in the business of managing ourselves to help service callers we have.”

She said being able to help people was a team effort among nurses.

“A problem shared is a problem halved. People really want to share their problem.

“As a clinical support nurse, you’ve got this amazing team of frontline nurses. And you’ve got all our nursing staff behind us.

“So you know you’re not working alone,” Ms Wilson said.

Nurse Sarah Tan, head of Covid-19 service unit at Healthline, said while Healtlhine was continuing its business-as-usual calls, it was also helping people deal with the anxiety of the pandemic.

 “We’re dealing with everything,” said Ms Tan.

“It’s about building that rapport with [the caller].”

She said teams within Healthline gained support from their families and each other in case they had any struggles.

“We’re nurses, this is what we do. We’re there to care and to help others,” she said.

Today is International Nurses Day.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Full video: Winston Peters reveals Government support for racing and breeding industries
2
John Campbell questions Jacinda Ardern's confidence in her Ministers, following document dump gag order
3
Disturbing Japanese experiment shows how fast germs can spread at cruise ship buffets
4
New Covid-19 cases emerge in Wuhan, China amid renewed calls for vigilance
5
Lisa Lewis among sex workers urgently calling for Level 2 industry guidelines from Government
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:09

Hugs and handshakes: Level 2 could bring anxiety as socialising starts again
06:15

What could a post-pandemic wedding look like for couples and businesses?
02:37

John Campbell questions Jacinda Ardern's confidence in her Ministers, following document dump gag order

Man, 29, charged after body found in shallow grave in Tongariro