Healthline nurses share what it's like helping concerned Kiwis calling in about Covid-19

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, nurses at Healthline went from answering 700 to 14,000 calls a day, prompting nurses to return from retirement and maternity leave early to help out.

But despite the dramatic growth, clinical support nurse Julianne Wilson said it’s just like it’s always been.

“You really just take one call at a time,” she said.

“You listen to people.”

Ms Wilson said there wasn't a time where she ever felt like the workload was too much because “that’s the business that we’re in”.

“We’re just in the business of managing ourselves to help service callers we have.”

She said being able to help people was a team effort among nurses.

“A problem shared is a problem halved. People really want to share their problem.

“As a clinical support nurse, you’ve got this amazing team of frontline nurses. And you’ve got all our nursing staff behind us.

“So you know you’re not working alone,” Ms Wilson said.

Nurse Sarah Tan, head of Covid-19 service unit at Healthline, said while Healtlhine was continuing its business-as-usual calls, it was also helping people deal with the anxiety of the pandemic.

“We’re dealing with everything,” said Ms Tan.

“It’s about building that rapport with [the caller].”

She said teams within Healthline gained support from their families and each other in case they had any struggles.

“We’re nurses, this is what we do. We’re there to care and to help others,” she said.