Health warning issued after potentially toxic algal blooms found in Canterbury river

A health warning has been issued after high levels of potentially toxic algal blooms were found in a Canterbury river.

People jumping into a lake. Source: istock.com

The Canterbury DHB issued the warning after tests revealed large amounts of the algae, benthic cyanobacteria, upstream of the SH1 Bridge in the Ashley/Rakahuri River.

People have been advised to avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted, the Canterbury DHB said in a statement.

Other access points along the Ashley/Rakahuri River may also have benthic cyanobacteria present. People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, said the algae appear as dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips," Mr Pink said.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area."

Reticulated town water supplies are currently safe, the Canterbury DHB said, but no one should drink water from the river at any time. Boiling the water does not make the water safe.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

Environment Canterbury is currently monitoring the sites, and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.