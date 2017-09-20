Health, tax, fuel crisis dominate social media during 1 NEWS Leaders Debate

The fuel crisis was one of the most mentioned moments on social media during the final leaders debate before Saturday's election on TVNZ1 last night.

Figures from Twitter show it was the fourth most talked about topic during the 1 NEWS debate, following health, tax and poverty.

Water was the fifth biggest issue on the social media site.

National Leader Bill English was once again the most talked about leader, with his name appearing in a whopping 71 per cent of tweets.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern commanded 29 per cent of the attention.

There were three peak moments during the debate, the last opportunity for voters to see the leaders go head to head before election day.

Poverty and tax reform saw the biggest spike in Tweets.