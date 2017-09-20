 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


Health, tax, fuel crisis dominate social media during 1 NEWS Leaders Debate

share

Source:

NZN

The fuel crisis was one of the most mentioned moments on social media during the final leaders debate before Saturday's election on TVNZ1 last night.

There were fireworks during the leaders debate over a key part of the election campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

Figures from Twitter show it was the fourth most talked about topic during the 1 NEWS debate, following health, tax and poverty.

Water was the fifth biggest issue on the social media site.

National Leader Bill English was once again the most talked about leader, with his name appearing in a whopping 71 per cent of tweets.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern commanded 29 per cent of the attention.

There were three peak moments during the debate, the last opportunity for voters to see the leaders go head to head before election day.

Poverty and tax reform saw the biggest spike in Tweets.

Ms Ardern's discussion around forming a coalition with the Green Party, which she says is not a done deal, was the second biggest moment, followed by the debate on health policies in third.

The National leader was repeatedly asked to name who else supported his Labour budget black hole assessment, but could not.
Source: 1 NEWS
However she said she found the debate a "very enjoyable experience".
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Election

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers
00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

English and Ardern agree on one thing in 1 NEWS debate - the election race is neck and neck
04:23
1 NEWS Political Reporter Andrea Vance says there was a clear winner last night.

'Something snapped and she fired up' - did Jacinda Ardern triumph over Bill English in final leaders' debate?
08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

00:58
2
Yankees batter Todd Frazier couldn’t stand while teammate Matt Holiday struggled to hold back tears after the distressing incident.

Video: MLB stars in tears after young girl in stands is struck by ball from 150km/h pitch

3
Kieran Reid of the Crusaders tries to break the tackle of Elliot Dixon of the Highlanders during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday, May 13, 2016. Photo: Dianne Manson / www.photosport.nz

Steve Tew: Super Rugby draw 'most complicated' in the world

00:30
4
The flood made its way down a hydropower channel which was under construction after heavy rain upstream.

Raw: Catastrophic torrent of water crashes into Laos work camp after flash flooding


02:01
5
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

00:47
Mr Peters said the polls were wrong earlier this year and they are wrong now, a day after a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed party support at five per cent.

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

The NZ First leader was pushed again this morning on which party he'll back.

00:29
The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.

'If I knew, I'd tell you' - Winston Peters insists he hasn't made a decision about which party he'll work with

The NZ First leader says he can't confirm whether he would go with Labour or National.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 