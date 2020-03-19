Health professional performs medical procedure against woman's consent after failing to read clinic notes

An obstetrician and gynaecologist (O&G) has been asked to apologise for performing a medical procedure against a woman's consent after failing to read clinical notes.

Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) Anthony Hill today released a report today which found the O&G and a district health board in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code).

The breach was for using ablation to treat a woman’s endometriosis when she had specifically refused consent to that treatment.

"The woman required surgery for suspected endometriosis. Surgical treatment of endometriosis usually requires removal of tissue by either surgical excision (cutting with surgical instruments) or ablation (cutting and burning using an electrical probe), or a combination of both techniques," the report notes.

"The woman had researched the different treatments available and told her O&G that she did not want him to use ablation.

"She also told a junior doctor at an appointment before surgery that she did not consent to ablation, and the doctor had written her refusal of ablation in the woman’s clinical notes. The O&G did not read the clinic notes before surgery and treated the woman using ablation."

The report also found the DHB had not given the woman "appropriate care" as its informed consent system didn't give adequate guidance to staff.