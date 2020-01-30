TODAY |

Health precautions for NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan confirmed

Health precautions have been finalised for the Air New Zealand charter flight headed to Wuhan to evacuate dozens of New Zealanders, Pacific Islanders and Australians.

The flight is scheduled to leave in coming days, however the final dates and passenger details are still to be confirmed, Health Minister David Clark said today.

"The Government is doing all it can to help those New Zealanders at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan to return home as soon as possible," he says.

Passengers will be in isolation for 14 days at a military facility at Whangaparoa once they arrive in New Zealand.

“The training camp has been chosen because of its size and facilities, as well as its location and secure nature. It also has its own medical facilities." 

They will undergo daily medical checks.

Before passengers leave Wuhan they will have temperature checks to ensure they're fit to fly.

"In addition, New Zealand St John staff, which includes a Medical Director and two paramedics, and an Air New Zealand doctor will conduct further health checks prior to boarding," Dr Clark says.

The charter flight will land away from the main terminal in Auckland, where more testing will be conducted.

“Standard border control measures, such as biosecurity checks will be completed as a matter of priority."

Australian passengers will be transferred onto another flight in coordination with the Australian government. 

The details come as the Government has announced restrictions on foreign travellers coming from or through China.

