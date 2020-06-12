Health officials welcome report calling for mental health service reform post Covid-19

The Ministry of Health is welcoming the recommendations of a newly-released report which urges a move to community-led solutions post Covid-19 for the betterment of Kiwis' mental health.

The report, led by the University of Auckland’s Professor Richie Poulton, called for a rapid and radical redesign of New Zealand's mental health services as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Poulton told TVNZ1's Breakfast yesterday, the impacts of Covid-19 on the wellbeing of New Zealanders could almost double demand for mental health services over the next two years.

Robyn Shearer, the deputy-director general for mental health and addiction said many of the recommendations were areas the Ministry of Health was already working on.

“We agree that there is a need to have a paradigm shift from mental illness towards mental wellbeing.”

Ms Shearer said Budget 2019 provided over $455 million over four years in primary and community mental health support.

The Government also allocated an extra $15 million in mental wellbeing support through its Covid-19 response initiatives.

Ms Shearer said people had more access and choice of mental health services, including at GPs.

She said contracts worth $40 million were also announced last month for new integrated primary mental health and addiction services involving. This would allow community support workers, alongside health coaches and health improvement practitioners to provide free access to mental health support in GP clinics.

The rollout of these services would occur over the next 18 months around the country.

“This programme will continue to expand over coming years, including funding of new kaupapa Māori services, Pacific Services and Youth services.”

Procurement processes were underway for these contract announcements and are expected in the coming weeks, Ms Shearer said.

“History has shown us that in terms of mental health, the critical timeframe to watch out for is six to 12 months after the crisis.