TODAY |

Health officials welcome report calling for mental health service reform post Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is welcoming the recommendations of a newly-released report which urges a move to community-led solutions post Covid-19 for the betterment of Kiwis' mental health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Richie Poulton says NZ has done well to rid the nation of a physical threat from the virus, but that "the hard stuff is really coming". Source: Breakfast

The report, led by the University of Auckland’s Professor Richie Poulton, called for a rapid and radical redesign of New Zealand's mental health services as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Professor Poulton told TVNZ1's Breakfast yesterday, the impacts of Covid-19 on the wellbeing of New Zealanders could almost double demand for mental health services over the next two years.

Robyn Shearer, the deputy-director general for mental health and addiction said many of the recommendations were areas the Ministry of Health was already working on.

“We agree that there is a need to have a paradigm shift from mental illness towards mental wellbeing.”

READ MORE
$15 million boost for youth mental health welcomed as services inundated during Covid-19 lockdown

Ms Shearer said Budget 2019 provided over $455 million over four years in primary and community mental health support. 

The Government also allocated an extra $15 million in mental wellbeing support through its Covid-19 response initiatives.

Ms Shearer said people had more access and choice of mental health services, including at GPs.

She said contracts worth $40 million were also announced last month for new integrated primary mental health and addiction services involving. This would allow community support workers, alongside health coaches and health improvement practitioners to provide free access to mental health support in GP clinics.

READ MORE
Need for mental health services could double due to Covid-19, professor says

The rollout of these services would occur over the next 18 months around the country.

“This programme will continue to expand over coming years, including funding of new kaupapa Māori services, Pacific Services and Youth services.”

Procurement processes were underway for these contract announcements and are expected in the coming weeks, Ms Shearer said.

“History has shown us that in terms of mental health, the critical timeframe to watch out for is six to 12 months after the crisis. 

“We do not accept that it is inevitable that there will be a mental health crisis in New Zealand.”

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
John Armstrong: Is Jacinda Ardern utilising taxpayer-generated revenue in order to run a 'propaganda unit'?
2
Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park
3
Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
4
Auckland cyclist's near miss with truck running red light at busy intersection prompts calls for council action
5
Māori Party launches extraordinary attack on National's new leader, calling him racist
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Taranaki man in 'serious but stable' condition after crash with police vehicle

Brazil passes UK to own second highest death toll for Covid-19

Covid-19 positive mothers should continue to breastfeed - WHO

Two-thirds of NCEA exams able to be done online after big funding boost from Govt