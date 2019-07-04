TODAY |

Health officials urge flu sufferers to stay home as influenza hits Christchurch hard

Cantabrians are being encouraged to stay home if they are sick with the flu so they don’t infect others.

The region is experiencing a significant wave of influenza, with 455 hospitalisations relating to complications from influenza already this year.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, Dr Ramon Pink, says if you get the flu, the best way to help prevent spreading it is to stay home from school or work.

“Proper coughing and sneezing etiquette is also key – cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or use your elbow if you’re caught short, and wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitiser.

“You should call your general practice team 24/7 for advice rather than visiting in person. After hours, follow the instructions to be put through to a nurse for free health advice,” says Dr Pink.

Canterbury DHB has produced a take home brochure, containing practical advice for people on caring for someone with the flu, including:

• How to treat the symptoms at home
• Danger signs to look out for, especially in young children/babies
• When to seek medical advice and where to go.

Flu vaccine supplies are now limited, but they are still available from GPs and some pharmacists for the following priority groups:

• People over 65
• Pregnant women
• Those with long-term health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes respiratory disease (including asthma that requires regular preventive therapy), kidney disease and most cancers
• Children aged four years and under who have been hospitalised for respiratory illness or have a history of significant respiratory illness

By Maddy Lloyd

