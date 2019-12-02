Health officials release list of 10 Auckland bus trips Covid-19 cases took before testing positive for virus

Health officials have this afternoon released the details of 10 Auckland bus trips people with Covid-19 took before testing positive for the virus.

Bus in Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Auckland Regional Public Health Service provided the following list to 1 NEWS.

Date Bus number Time Route

Monday 10 August 670 Between 9:13am and 9:39am 91 Carr Road, Mt Roskill (Stop 1365) to 28 Mason Ave, Otahuhu (Stop 7025)



Monday 10 August 670 Between 11:38 am and 12:31pm From Otahuhu Town Centre (Stop 1356) to Rosebank Rd, Avondale (Stop 1456)

Wednesday 12 August 75 Between 9:44am and 10:04am From 351 Remuera Road (Stop 7415) to 83 Symonds St (Stop 7149)

Wednesday 12 August 22N Between 10:30 and 1:04 From the Symonds Street Overbridge (Stop 7162) to New North Road (Stop 8200)

Friday 14 August 22N Between 08:33am and 8:47am From 4 Symonds Street (Stop 7146) to 63 Morningside Drive (Stop 8666)

Friday 14 August 22R Between 6:06pm and 6:16pm 65 Morningside Drive (Stop 8861) to 25 Symonds St (Stop 7147)

Saturday 15 August 22N Between 08:37am and 8:48am 4 Symonds Street (Stop 7146) to 63 Morningside Drive (Stop 8666) -

Saturday 15 August 22N Between 5:11pm and 5:22pm 65 Morningside Drive (Stop 8861) and 25 Symonds St (Stop 7147)

Monday 17 August 22N Between 10:04 and 10:16 From 4 Symonds Street (Stop 7146) to 63 Morningside Drive (Stop 8666)

Monday 17 August 22N Between 11:04 and 11:13 65 Morningside Drive (Stop 8861) and 25 Symonds St (Stop 7147)

Yesterday, an Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) investigation found that two people, later diagnosed with Covid-19, travelled on the same Auckland bus on Wednesday 12 August.

"The people were not travelling together but the cases appear linked, with one person believed to have picked up the virus from the other," ARPHS said in a statement.

"Seventeen passengers identified by their HOP cards as being on these buses at the same time as a case are considered close contacts.

"They are being asked to self-isolate and get tested if Public Health can contact them through their HOP details."

ARPHS says: "Two people travelling on an unregistered HOP card on these routes on these days are close contacts, but Public Health does not have contact information for them.

"Anyone on these buses at these times, for longer than 15 minutes, should self-isolate, call Healthline (0800 358 5453) for advice and get tested as soon as possible."

The news comes after Dr Ashley Bloomfield this week said a St Lukes Mall worker who tested positive for Covid-19 likely picked it up on a bus journey.

ARPHS elaborated on this in today's information release.

"The case linked to the Auckland cluster took the 670 bus on August 10 along a route through Mt Roskill to Otahuhu and then later between Otahuhu and Avondale.