TODAY |

Health officials prioritising who gets flu jab as stock runs low

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health

New Zealand's flu vaccine stores are getting low, with vaccinators being asked to prioritise who gets the jab.

The Ministry of Health Deputy Director Public Health Harriette Carr says the Ministry's is pleased with the high uptake of flu vaccine this year, but, "because of continued high demand, there is a need for awareness around remaining stock limits".

"To make sure those most in need can get the vaccine, at this time the Ministry has asked General Practices and Pharmacists to prioritise those who're eligible for publicly funded vaccines," Ms Carr says.

"That means pregnant women, those aged 65 and over, children 4 and under with serious respiratory illnesses and people with severe asthma, heart disease, diabetes and other serious health conditions making them more susceptible to flu."

The ministry is continuing to work with PHARMAC on the possibility of sourcing new stock, and with healthcare providers on managing existing stock, Ms Carr says.

About 1.26 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed throughout the country already - close to 2018's all-time record of 1.3 million doses for the entire season and exceeding the Ministry’s distribution target.

Ms Carr recommended people also take measures, including washing hands, safe sneezing, and staying home if you're unwell, to prevent the spread of illness during the flu season.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Three Kiwis have already died of influenza this season. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Health
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
    John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
    2
    Holt asked the departing NZR boss who was the best All Black he'd seen - his reply was a zinger.
    Breakfast crew in stitches at Steve Tew's cheeky comment about Hayley Holt's ex-boyfriend Richie McCaw
    3
    It’s not known what sparked the rampage in the city in Australia’s Northern Territory.
    New Zealander confirmed as one of four peope shot dead in Darwin rampage
    4
    Vehicle access to the coastal township is impossible because many of the roads leading there have been utterly destroyed.
    Google Maps launches new feature to help Kiwi drivers following major earthquakes
    5
    Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
    'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:35
    An unprecedented number of Muslims gathered at the end of the Islamic holy month in Christchurch, in honour of their lost brothers and sisters.

    Christchurch sees unprecedented turnout to mark Ramadan's end, honour terrorist attack victims
    04:48
    Monty Soutar talks about his new book, Whitiki Whiti Whiti E - Māori in the First World War, on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.

    'They have really been overshadowed' - New book recognises untold Māori contribution in WWI

    Woman sentenced to home detention over Timaru strawberry needle scare
    00:36
    One person died and three people were injured following an incident in Kawhia.

    One person dead, three others injured following suspected firearms incident in rural Waikato