Health officials issue new alert after person with measles travels on flight to Auckland

Another measles warning has been issued by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service after a man with measles travelled on a Jetstar flight from Melbourne to Auckland on Monday.

The passenger didn't know they had measles when they travelled home on Jetstar Flight JQ217 at 11.45pm on September 9.

The flight arrived in Auckland at 5.20am the next morning.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Rainger says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.