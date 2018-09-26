Health officials issue another alert after man with measles travels on Air NZ flight to Melbourne

Another measles warning has been issued by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service after a man with measles travelled on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Melbourne last Friday.

The passenger didn't know he had measles when he flew on Air New Zealand Flight NZ123, which departed shortly after 8.30pm on August 30.

Medical Officer of Health Dr William Rainger says people who may have been in contact with that person should be vigilant for symptoms of the highly infectious disease.

"It can take 7-14 days to start experiencing symptoms and you are most at risk if you’re not immune to measles, either because you haven’t been vaccinated or you haven’t had the disease previously," Dr Rainger says.

Measles is an airborne disease that spreads easily through the air via coughing and sneezing.