Health officials focus testing on seven Auckland suburbs

Health officials have narrowed in on seven suburbs in Auckland after last week saw several mystery cases popping up at Middlemore Hospital.

Vehicles seen in a queue at an Orchard Rd testing station in Christchurch on August 21. Source: Getty

It's prompted the Ministry of Health to urge people across the city to get tested, especially if they reside in Massey, Favona, Henderson, Manurewa, Māngere, Papatoetoe, and Ōtara.

"Testing nationwide remains an essential part of our response to this outbreak, in particular providing confidence for understanding the extant of any spread of Covid-19," the Ministry said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In the past 24 hours, 8657 swabs were collected across the country, of which 4250 were in Auckland.

It's a drop down from the seven-day rolling average of 12443 taken daily, as the Ministry of Health urges Kiwis not to get complacent.

An announcement over whether Auckland will remain in Level 4 is expected on Monday afternoon, with many health experts doubtful it will move down.

Even Auckland Mayor Phil Goff weighed in on the weekend, saying Auckland was likely to stay in lockdown for a while yet.

Two Covid-19 experts told Breakfast earlier on Monday they believed it was highly unlikely the city would change alert levels just yet, while a third said Auckland couldn't afford to stay locked down much longer.