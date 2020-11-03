Health officials express 'high confidence' Covid-19 case will self-isolate 'rigorously' at Christchurch home

Health authorities have "high confidence" the Christchurch community Covid-19 case will self-isolate "rigorously" at home.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The health worker caught the virus at the Sudima Christchurch Airport managed isolation facility, which is housing a large number of international mariners who tested positive for Covid-19.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was asked about the home isolation arrangement at today's afternoon briefing.

"The requirement to isolate in a facility is not a strict requirement and depends on the judgement of the local officer of health," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"There is a high level of confidence that I share with the medical officer of health that the person will be isolating rigorously. And secondly, we also take into account in each case the personal family circumstances of the individual."

Bloomfield added that it isn't a capacity issue at quarantine facilities.

The person with Covid-19 is isolating at home with a close contact who is a student at Cashmere High School. The student has tested negative for the virus.

Cashmere High School principal Joe Eccleton confirmed that the school was informed of the close contact late yesterday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We are making sure the family and student are well cared for and supported for the rest of their time in isolation," Eccleton said.

Bloomfield says investigations as to how the health worker became infected are ongoing.

He says the Christchurch facility is different as it is both a managed isolation facility and a quarantine facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad