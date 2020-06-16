TODAY |

Health Minister should be worried as Labour recruits medical expert as list MP - commentator

Source:  1 NEWS

A political commentator says she "would be worried" to be embattled Health Minister David Clark after yesterday's Labour 2020 list announcement.

Emma Espiner says she was pleased to see Dr Ayesha Verrall appear as a new candidate, ranked 18 right behind Dr Clark. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Clark dropped back eight places to now number 17 in the party's rankings. The news came after he breached the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown with car trips to the beach and a bike track.

Trainee doctor and commentator Emma Espiner told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning she was pleased to see Dr Ayesha Verrall named as a new candidate for the party. 

Health Minister David Clark dropped down the rankings, while seven new candidates made the list. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Verrall made the 18th spot on the party's list, coming in directly behind the Health Minister.

"I'm pleased that she's been given such a high list placing because she'll definitely be in on these numbers, and yeah, I'd be worried if I was him [Dr Clark]," Ms Espiner said.

She also said NZ First has been a handbreak on Labour being as "transformative" as it wanted to be, but added Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was the only one who could make it as transformative as those in the party want it to be.

"I think under the cover of Covid she's had the opportunity to do some things, you know. We saw them acting like a true Labour Government during that time."

The infectious diseases specialist has become a familiar face for Kiwis with her advice and expertise during the pandemic. Source: 1 NEWS

