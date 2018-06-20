Health Minister says his priority is to 'defend the interests of the public patient' as National challenges him on pending nurses' strike

Health Minister David Clark says his priority is to defend the interests of the public patient, after National challenged him in Parliament on how that squares with pending strike action by nurses.

During Question Time, National's health spokesman Michael Woodhouse asked Dr Clark if he stands by his statement that "my job as Minister of Health is to defend the interests of the patient" and how is pending strike action by nurses in the interests of those patients.

"I am here as Health Minister to defend the interests of the public patient. That is my priority as minister," Dr Clark replied.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, the New Zealand First leader, then sprung to Dr Clark's defence, asking him for "the secrets of his success" in his negotiations with the Finance Minister having inherited "massive debt" at nearly every DHB when he got the job as Health Minister.

Dr Clark replied that he couldn't reveal too much about the Budget process.

"But I am delighted that Health got such a big chunk of the Budget and the largest increase in a decade because it was so long neglected under that government, run down," he added, referring to the previous National-led government," he added.

"And those people let the staff exist in a situation of underfunding where the staff were more and more stretched, the pressure went on.

"And the health system deserves to be supported adequately so it can deliver the services New Zealanders can expect. And I am proud that we've done that in this Budget," Dr Clark said to applause.

Nurses have two 24-hour strikes scheduled for July 5 and again on July 12.