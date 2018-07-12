 

Health Minister offers agreement to ensure safe staffing levels for nurses with industrial dispute still not resolved

1 NEWS
The Health Minister has offered a joint agreement to ensure hospitals have safe nurse staffing levels, and said it is "clear we've been asking too much of our nurses and their workloads are not sustainable". 

David Clark's announcement today comes after nurses held a nationwide 24 hour strike earlier this month over pay and work conditions.

Industrial action by nurses around New Zealand kicked off at 8am this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The Government has heard the message from DHB nurses and midwives loud and clear – we agree safe staffing must be a priority," Dr David Clark said. 

"The Government has already committed to funding an extra 500 DHB nurses as part of the current collective employment negotiations. That commitment stands, but there needs to be ongoing work to ensure that DHBs deliver now and into the future."

NZNO union chief executive Memo Musa welcomed the accord, saying it takes hold of unsafe staffing "at the very top level and we commend the Government for this move". 

"Nurses have also said that a reason they leave the profession is because their high standards have been compromised because of unsafe staffing and also because they are dissatisfied by not being able to take time to advance their own skills or to train others."

Dr Clark said under the terms of the agreement, "DHBs and the Ministry will work with NZNO to monitor the implementation of the safe staffing tool 'Care Capacity Demand Management' (CCDM)".

"In addition, a strategy will be developed to help retain existing nurses and midwives in the public health service, and attract others back into the workforce. The accord also includes a commitment to looking at providing employment and training for all New Zealand nursing and midwifery graduates."

District Health Boards said the accord "spells out our commitment to addressing them, something that we will do alongside current employment agreement negotiations".

Spokesperson Jim Green said the additional staff of the CCDM would be on top of the $38m already earmarked in recruiting more staff.  

The accord comes after NZNO were given the latest revised collective agreement from the DHBs, and recommended members agree to the offer.

Associate Industrial Services Manager Glenda Alexander said on July 25 "it retains previously achieved benefits and addresses the ongoing member priorities of greater need for clarity and commitment to safe staffing and also the issue of equity and fairness across the steps".

The outcome of the offer will be determined on Monday, August 6, when online voting closes.

Mr Green said "the revised offer is a significant increase on existing rates and pay equity is another component likely to deliver another significant increase within 18 months". 

The accord is to be signed on Monday.  

David Clark said he will be requiring DHBs to “make good” on all staffing commitments. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
In the video above the Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour.

People with disabilities are being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in New Zealand, while hundreds are earning less than $5 an hour - and it's all legal.

Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money. Source: 1 NEWS

In the last three years, 1500 minimum wage exemptions have been granted by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment for businesses that employ disabled people.

1 NEWS has learned that more than two-thirds of those workers are paid less than $5 an hour for their work.

Information obtained under the Official Information Act shows five of the lowest paid employees with disabilities earn less than $1 an hour - the minimum wage in New Zealand is $16.50.

One employee, who has Down syndrome and works in community service was being paid 89c.

1NEWS’ weekly catch up with our reporters about the biggest stories of the week. Source: 1 NEWS

Listen to the full podcast on SoundcloudiTunes and Facebook.

The Inside Parliament team look at pay issues after it was revealed some disabled workers were getting paid under $1 an hour. Source: 1 NEWS
RNZ rnz.co.nz
A directive has been sent to Immigration New Zealand staff with orders to not grant visas to Russians blacklisted by the country's security allies.

The Government flagged the changes following the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal in Britain in March.

Immigration New Zealand will now ban Russian individuals expelled from certain countries from 6 August.

The directive was sent to all staff yesterday, and will be added to the Immigration Manual in due course.

The new restriction joins the chapter of the manual which outlines bans on leading members of the Syrian regime, individuals associated with the Ukraine crisis, and Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

New Zealand also has existing bans on leading members of the government of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (FRY) including Serbia and their supporters, and complies with United Nations sanctions on the Democratic Republic of Korea in terms of work visas.

Visas will still be granted to those Russians on the ban list where special circumstances exist and are "supported by cogent and reliable evidence and in consultation with MFAT" but that decision can only be made by top level officials.

The Government faced global pressure to fall in behind Britain in condemning Russia for the Novichok attack in Salisbury.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters were criticised for being slow to do so, and then for not being able to find any Russian spies to expel from New Zealand as Britain's other partners made moves to kick them out.

As a result, the government asked its security partners to provide them with a list of those Russians they had expelled.

Ms Ardern said in March New Zealand would impose travel restrictions on them.

"Those names will then be placed on a travel ban list to ensure that individuals who have been found to undertake activities incompatible with their diplomatic status in other countries do not enter New Zealand," she said.

A directive sent to all Immigration New Zealand staff yesterday declared Russian individuals expelled from certain countries will be banned. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
