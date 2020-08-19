Health Minister meets with Air NZ, says he's not '100% convinced' with air crew protocols

The Minister of Health met today with Air New Zealand to discuss growing concerns over the Covid-19 arrangements for airline crews.

Yesterday, Chris Hipkins had reassured that flight staff were well informed about the requirements should they return from an international flight.

But as the minister told Newstalk ZB this morning, he's not entirely happy with the procedure.

"I'm not 100 per cent convinced that it is at the moment. I'm going to be absolutely poring into that. There's no time for rest here. I've been doing this job for seven weeks. Every single day I've woken up thinking about Covid-19."

Currently, there are different arrangements from border staff when it comes to airline crews returning from overseas.

According to Mr Hipkins, flight staff stopping in another country have been required to self isolate for 48 hours upon returning to New Zealand.

Crew are then tested for Covid-19 at the end of the two-day period before they are allowed back in the community, he said.

The Health Minster announced in yesterday's Covid-19 briefing he would be issuing an order that would specify for the public what protocols air crews must follow.

"The rules are very clear for those who are following them at the moment but to avoid any public confusion about that I will issue another [order]."