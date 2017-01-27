 

Health Minister dismisses calls for nationwide mental health inquiry, despite spate of murders

The Health Minister insists there is no need for a nationwide inquiry into mental health care, despite major changes to the way patients are handled in the capital on the back of a number of fatal attacks.

Following a top-level report into brutal attacks by patients, urgent changes are being made to Wellington's three district health boards.
Four murders by mental health patients in Wellington and another brutal attack have led to a major overhaul in mental health care in the capital.

The recommendations from a top-level report include simplifying patient record systems and the way care is planned, ongoing education for staff, and health boards taking a greater interest in community care.

There have been five investigations into mental health care at other DHBs since since 2014, leading to more calls for a national inquiry into mental health.

"What came out of the Mason inquiry was the mental health commission and I'd be in favour of seeing the reestablishment of that," psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald said.

"Cracks are starting to appear, big cracks, and unfortunately people are dying."

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman is out of the country, but says there is no need for an inquiry and that the government has increased mental health funding.

