Health Minister details 'extra security' at Auckland facility housing Kiwis deported from Australia

Health Minister Chris Hipkins has detailed the "extra security" at the Auckland facility housing Kiwis deported from Australia that arrived in New Zealand today.

Up to 30 New Zealanders were set to arrive, but 1 NEWS understands not all who were told they were travelling boarded the flight.

A source told 1 NEWS none of the men from the Sydney Villawood detention centre were on the flight despite being led to believe they would be.

This has left some "very scared and suicidal people behind", the source says.

A dedicated inner-city isolation hotel has been set up for the deportees in an undisclosed Auckland location.

"They have been taken to a hotel where there is extra security because it's important the public have that extra reassurance given the profile of the cohort of people who have been arriving this morning," Mr Hipkins said today.

"They have all been checked in and I understand everyone is following the rules."

The Health Minister says the venue was chosen for its security.

The deportees don't have dedicated security outside their doors but there are extra police and defence force personnel on site.