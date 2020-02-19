Health Minister defends NZ's coronavirus response as Whangaparāoa quarantine ends for Wuhan group

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak the Health Minister has defended the measures New Zealand's taking in the face of criticism from some that not enough is being done.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast today Dr David Clark says the Government is "following the science and medical advice" and reiterated the fact that no on in New Zealand has contracted the virus.

“There are people who say we could be doing things differently, we are following the science, following the medical advice and thus far we have not had a case of covid-19 in New Zealand, many, many countries have," Dr Clark said.

“There are others who’d say we are going too far, we are determined to follow the science. We are determined to make sure we are taking a health approach and a cautious approach for New Zealanders health and safety.”



Wuhan evacuees set to leave Whangaparaoa quarantine as coronavirus cruise ship passengers prepare to return home

New Zealanders who had been evacuated from the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan, China and have spent two weeks in quarantine at a Whangaparāoa military base will finally be able to leave today.

The evacuees are likely to be replaced by the eight of the 11 New Zealanders onboard the coronavirus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

The eight will today take a flight - organised by Australia - from Japan to Darwin today. From Darwin they'll return to New Zealand where they'll be quarantined at Whangaparāoa.

Mr Clark says the remaining three New Zealanders on the Diamond Princess have instead opted to spend their quarantine elsewhere.