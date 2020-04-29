Health Minister David Clark drops eight places on Labour list after Covid-19 lockdown breaches

Health Minister David Clark has fallen from number nine in the Labour Party rankings to 17th.

The news comes after he breached the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown with car trips to the beach and a bike track.

Meanwhile, coming in at 18 on the list - prominent figure during the pandemic, Dr Ayesha Verrall, was named as a new candidate for the party.

Dr Verrall is an infectious diseases specialist who led the work to improve the Government’s contact tracing programme amid the pandemic. She is an elected member and deputy chair of the Capital and Coast District Health Board and works as an infectious disease doctor at Wellington Hospital.

Labour also introduced six other new candidates: human rights lawyer Vanushi Walters, employment lawyer Camilla Belich, director of a business consultancy firm specialising in employment relations and HR matters Naisi Chen, unionist and community advocate Ibrahim Omer, lawyer Rachel Brooking and senior adviser to the Minister for Revenue Barbara Edmonds.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis stayed put in the top two seats, while previously in third position, Andrew Little dropped to seven

Finance Minister Grant Robertson climbed to three in the ranks from four.

Party President Claire Szabó said the new list "boosts our existing team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including health, law and business to help us rebuild in the years to come".

"This will be the most important election for a generation as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

"Our Government has led a decisive health response that has saved lives and given us a head-start on our economic recovery and this list bolsters the existing team with new talent to keep going with work we have already started," Ms Szabó said.

"We saw the strength of our team of five million in beating the virus, and this list sees us putting together a caucus that reflects the diversity of New Zealand."

Ms Szabó also said the party was "boosting the strongest ever Māori representation in our caucus".

Labour is retaining all 13 of its existing Māori Caucus, while also looking to bring in new candidates like Arena Williams in Manurewa and Shannan Halbert in Northcote.

View the full Labour Party 2020 list below:

1 Jacinda Ardern

2 Kelvin Davis

3 Grant Robertson

4 Phil Twyford

5 Megan Woods

6 Chris Hipkins

7 Andrew Little

8 Carmel Sepuloni

9 David Parker

10 Nanaia Mahuta

11 Trevor Mallard

12 Stuart Nash

13 Iain Lees-Galloway

14 Jenny Salesa

15 Damien O'Connor

16 Kris Faafoi

17 David Clark

18 Ayesha Verrall

19 Peeni Henare

20 Willie Jackson

21 Aupito William Sio

22 Poto Williams

23 Vanushi Walters

24 Michael Wood

25 Adrian Rurawhe

26 Raymond Huo

27 Kiri Allan

28 Kieran McAnulty

29 Louisa Wall

30 Meka Whaitiri

31 Rino Tirikatene

32 Camilla Belich

33 Priyanca Radhakrishnan

34 Jan Tinetti

35 Deborah Russell

36 Marja Lubeck

37 Angie Warren-Clark

38 Willow-Jean Prime

39 Tamati Coffey

40 Naisi Chen

41 Jo Luxton

42 Jamie Strange

43 Liz Craig

44 Ibrahim Omer

45 Duncan Webb

46 Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

47 Ginny Andersen

48 Rachel Brooking

49 Paul Eagle

50 Helen White

51 Barbara Edmonds

52 Angela Roberts

53 Shanan Halbert

54 Neru Leavasa

55 Tracey McLellan

56 Lemauga Lydia Sosene

57 Steph Lewis

58 Dan Rosewarne

59 Rachel Boyack

60 Arena Williams

61 Ingrid Leary

62 Soraya Peke-Mason

63 Lotu Fuli

64 Sarah Pallett

65 Gaurav Sharma

66 Emily Henderson

67 Terisa Ngobi

68 Kurt Taogaga

69 Kerrin Leoni

70 Reuben Davidson

71 Zahra Hussaini

72 Janet Holborow

73 Romy Udanga

74 Ala' Al-Bustanji

75 Glen Bennett

76 Monina Hernandez

77 Claire Mahon

78 Jon Mitchell

79 Nathaniel Blomfield

80 Nerissa Henry

81 Mathew Flight

82 Shirin Brown

83 Liam Wairepo