Health Minister David Clark drops eight places on Labour list after Covid-19 lockdown breaches

Health Minister David Clark has fallen from number nine in the Labour Party rankings to 17th.
The news comes after he breached the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown with car trips to the beach and a bike track.
Meanwhile, coming in at 18 on the list - prominent figure during the pandemic, Dr Ayesha Verrall, was named as a new candidate for the party.
Dr Verrall is an infectious diseases specialist who led the work to improve the Government’s contact tracing programme amid the pandemic. She is an elected member and deputy chair of the Capital and Coast District Health Board and works as an infectious disease doctor at Wellington Hospital.
Labour also introduced six other new candidates: human rights lawyer Vanushi Walters, employment lawyer Camilla Belich, director of a business consultancy firm specialising in employment relations and HR matters Naisi Chen, unionist and community advocate Ibrahim Omer, lawyer Rachel Brooking and senior adviser to the Minister for Revenue Barbara Edmonds.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis stayed put in the top two seats, while previously in third position, Andrew Little dropped to seven
Finance Minister Grant Robertson climbed to three in the ranks from four.
Party President Claire Szabó said the new list "boosts our existing team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds including health, law and business to help us rebuild in the years to come".
"This will be the most important election for a generation as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.
"Our Government has led a decisive health response that has saved lives and given us a head-start on our economic recovery and this list bolsters the existing team with new talent to keep going with work we have already started," Ms Szabó said.
"We saw the strength of our team of five million in beating the virus, and this list sees us putting together a caucus that reflects the diversity of New Zealand."
Ms Szabó also said the party was "boosting the strongest ever Māori representation in our caucus".
Labour is retaining all 13 of its existing Māori Caucus, while also looking to bring in new candidates like Arena Williams in Manurewa and Shannan Halbert in Northcote.
View the full Labour Party 2020 list below:
1 Jacinda Ardern
2 Kelvin Davis
3 Grant Robertson
4 Phil Twyford
5 Megan Woods
6 Chris Hipkins
7 Andrew Little
8 Carmel Sepuloni
9 David Parker
10 Nanaia Mahuta
11 Trevor Mallard
12 Stuart Nash
13 Iain Lees-Galloway
14 Jenny Salesa
15 Damien O'Connor
16 Kris Faafoi
17 David Clark
18 Ayesha Verrall
19 Peeni Henare
20 Willie Jackson
21 Aupito William Sio
22 Poto Williams
23 Vanushi Walters
24 Michael Wood
25 Adrian Rurawhe
26 Raymond Huo
27 Kiri Allan
28 Kieran McAnulty
29 Louisa Wall
30 Meka Whaitiri
31 Rino Tirikatene
32 Camilla Belich
33 Priyanca Radhakrishnan
34 Jan Tinetti
35 Deborah Russell
36 Marja Lubeck
37 Angie Warren-Clark
38 Willow-Jean Prime
39 Tamati Coffey
40 Naisi Chen
41 Jo Luxton
42 Jamie Strange
43 Liz Craig
44 Ibrahim Omer
45 Duncan Webb
46 Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki
47 Ginny Andersen
48 Rachel Brooking
49 Paul Eagle
50 Helen White
51 Barbara Edmonds
52 Angela Roberts
53 Shanan Halbert
54 Neru Leavasa
55 Tracey McLellan
56 Lemauga Lydia Sosene
57 Steph Lewis
58 Dan Rosewarne
59 Rachel Boyack
60 Arena Williams
61 Ingrid Leary
62 Soraya Peke-Mason
63 Lotu Fuli
64 Sarah Pallett
65 Gaurav Sharma
66 Emily Henderson
67 Terisa Ngobi
68 Kurt Taogaga
69 Kerrin Leoni
70 Reuben Davidson
71 Zahra Hussaini
72 Janet Holborow
73 Romy Udanga
74 Ala' Al-Bustanji
75 Glen Bennett
76 Monina Hernandez
77 Claire Mahon
78 Jon Mitchell
79 Nathaniel Blomfield
80 Nerissa Henry
81 Mathew Flight
82 Shirin Brown
83 Liam Wairepo
84 Georgie Dansey