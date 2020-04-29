TODAY |

Health Minister David Clark defends move as opposition leader hits out

Source:  1 NEWS

Simon Bridges is calling for Health Minister David Clark to be ousted from Cabinet after his latest lockdown controversy.

But Mr Clark denies any wrongdoing, saying the sale and purchase settlement happened a month before lockdown and before there was a single known case of coronavirus in New Zealand. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Sale and purchase settlement for my house was a month before the lockdown,” Dr Clark told media. Source: 1 NEWS

Dr Clark was seen moving boxes between his new house and old home in Dunedin during the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown. However, the two properties are believed to only be a few hundred metres apart and Dr Clark said he had moved houses before the lockdown began.

The Prime Minister has also agreed that Dr Clark didn’t break the rules this time round.

A spokesperson for Jacinda Ardern said based on what the Health Minister had advised her he moved house prior to lockdown, “and based on his description of events, had not breached the rules of lockdown“.

David Clark defended his household move again today saying the sale and purchase agreement happened one month before lockdown.

“It was something that was needed for the sake of my household,” he told 1 NEWS today.

He said he used the existing house as an office as he moved between what was an “office setup a couple of hundred metres down the road from my new house”.

“The moving company was already booked before any changes at alert levels,” he said, adding the settlement was signed before there was “a single case of Covid in New Zealand.”

But Opposition Leader Mr Bridges says the Health Minister’s behaviour is not good enough. Dr Clark has breached lockdown rules twice already. 

READ MORE
Health Minister David Clark confident he didn't break Alert Level 4 lockdown for third time despite moving between homes

“This guy is the Minister of Health in the biggest health crisis we’ve ever seen. [He] should have been in Wellington doing his job - that’s where his focus should have been,” says Mr Bridges. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

But the PM has said David Clark didn’t break Level 4 restrictions when moving boxes between his old and new home.

“We know the PM doesn’t have any confidence in him already and I just make this point: This is his third strike now in lockdown. He should be out.”

Dr Clark could have been let go from his role after the first two breaches which saw him doing activities no New Zealander was permitted to do under Level 4. On one occasion he went mountain biking on a trail, on another he drove 20 kilometres to go for a beach walk with his family.

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Palmerston North cafe using toy train for contactless service amid Covid-19 restrictions
2
PM says BurgerFuel failed to meet its obligations after social distancing fail on first day of Level 3
3
'It’s incredible to see' - PM praises businesses innovating under new rules, but says not everyone is up to speed
4
Just two new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today
5
Sisters appeal for isolation exemption to see dying mother
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

Japan's medical community says delayed Tokyo Olympics will be difficult to run without Covid-19 vaccine
04:46

'This has gone on too long' - Simon Bridges says NZ should be at Level 2 to help get economy rolling again
00:16

UK remembers those killed in Covid-19 pandemic with nationwide moment of silence

Morning Briefing April 29: Warning for Kiwis giddy over Level 3 freedoms