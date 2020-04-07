Health Minister David Clark confident he didn't break Alert Level 4 lockdown for third time despite moving between homes

Health Minister David Clark is confident he didn't break the lockdown rules a third time moving between his new house and old home in Dunedin during the lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Clark was seen repeatedly moving boxes between the two properties during the Alert Level 4 lockdown. The properties are believed to only be a few hundred metres apart.

1 NEWS understands Dr Clark and his family shifted into his new home before the lockdown began - with large furniture and appliances being moved just the day before Alert Level 4 began.

Dr Clark's office has confirmed he was working at times during lockdown from his old house, which he still owns and said it provided a quieter work environment.

It said he may have been carrying boxes with him between the homes when he finished work.

Dr Clark was lucky not to have been sacked by the Prime Minister during the Level 4 lockdown after twice breaching the strict rules.

On one occasion he went mountain biking on a trail, on another he drove 20 kilometres to beach to go for a walk with his family.