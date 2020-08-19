Health Minister confirms Auckland will 'plough ahead' with move to Alert Level 2 tonight

The Minister of Health has confirmed that Auckland will move out of Alert Level 3 at midnight tonight.

Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking to Magic Talk this morning, Chris Hipkins said the Government was still "ploughing ahead" with Level 2 today.

The Government said last week that Auckland would join the rest of the country at Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm.

There has been a steady stream of new cases since then - with 13 reported yesterday, including 11 in the community - but Mr Hipkins confirmed to RNZ this morning that the alert level will change at midnight.

He said Alert Level 2 would be more like level 2.5, with mandatory masks on public transport and limits on social gatherings.