Health Minister calls for immediate review of DHB move to alter Nelson after-hours mental health service for kids & teens

Kaitlin Ruddock 

The Health Minister has called for an immediate review of a DHB decision to restructure an after-hours mental health service for Nelson children and teenagers.

The Minsiter of Health answers on Q+A how the government will have enough to adequately fund New Zealand’s health sector.

The decision comes after representatives from four major political parties joined forces to write a letter to Dr David Clark and the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board to stop planned changes to the city's Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) before the findings of the government inquiry into mental health and addiction are known.

Nelson Marlborough DHB is looking to replace its on-call specialised CAMHS team with an overnight crisis service for all ages.

In the joint letter, National's Nick Smith, Labour's Rachel Boyack, the Greens' Matt Lawrey and NZ First's Sue Sara regarded the service as "widely valued and respected and has played a key role in the region now having significantly fewer suicides amongst young people".

The letter also sought to draw attention to a petition with more than 1700 signatures, started by mental health campaigner 18-year-old Zoe Palmer.

In an election promise an inquiry into mental health is underway.
A spokesperson for Health Minister David Clark confirmed to 1 NEWS that he has received the joint letter and has asked the Ministry of Health to review the decision.

"Dr Clark says he wants assurance that mental health services will continue to deliver for the young people of Nelson and Marlborough," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Nelson Marlborough District Health Board told 1 NEWS it is "deeply committed to supporting young people with mental healthcare".

"There will be no cuts to the CAMHS service, rather we are moving to an all-ages after-hours specialist crisis team.  This will allow our specialist CAMHS team to be more available and responsive the following day to connect with and support our young people and families".

The DHB says a specialist CAMHS senior clinician will be available on-call 24/7.

Kaitlin Ruddock

