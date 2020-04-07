Health Minister apologises to public after 'a clear breach' of Covid-19 lockdown rules

Health Minister David Clark apologised to the public for breaching the lockdown rules, during the special Covid-19 select committee today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"On the first weekend of the lockdown I drove to the beach about 20 kilometre from my house for a walk. The trip, in hindsight can only be seen as a clear breach of the principles of the lockdown of staying local and not driving long distances for recreational spots," he told the committee.

Dr Clark aslo drove his family to another walking track on a separate occasion during the lockdown.

It comes after Dr Clark also breached lockdown measures by visiting a mountain bike trail last week.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister demoted the Dunedin North MP from his Associate Finance portfolio, saying under normal circumstances she would have sacked him.

"Right now, my priority is our collective fight against Covid-19," Jacinda Ardern said. "We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response. For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr Clark will maintain his role."

Later today, Dr Clark said he wanted "to put on record from the outset my clear regret".

"I stuffed up in the last week and I have apologised to the Prime Minister and I do apologise to the public. I did offer my resignation to the Prime Minister last night for having broken the rules of the level four alert lockdown.

"As Health Minister I acknowledge that not only do I have to follow the rules, I have to set an example for all New Zealanders. I don't see any excuse for my behaviour. New Zealanders are making huge sacrifices and I've let the team down."

He said he was "committed" to regaining the trust of New Zealanders.