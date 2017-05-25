 

Health gets $4 billion shot in the arm in Budget 2017

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

DHB’s will get an extra $45 million to cope with rising pressures.
Andrea Vance

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:50
Peter Beck, CEO and founder of Rocket Lab says the launch is something for all New Zealanders.

'Literally over the moon' - Rocket Lab celebrate success of NZ's first rocket lift off into space from Hawke's Bay

02:16
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

Manchester terror attack victims remembered: They include an heroic aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

00:29
01:06
01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.


 
