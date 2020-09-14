TODAY |

Health food firm fined $377k for claiming products sourced in NZ

A health food company has been fined hundreds of thousand of dollars after falsely claiming its product was from New Zealand.

The Commerce Commission said the business gave the impression its products were sourced locally, when the key ingredient came from China.

The New Zealand Health Food Company was selling royal jelly, a type of honey bee secretion, claimed to enhance collagen production among other things.

The labelling and websites included phrases such as "100 percent New Zealand", when the royal jelly itself was sourced in China.

The Commerce Commission laid three charges against the Christchurch based company.

It pleaded guilty and was fined $377,000 in the Christchurch District Court.

