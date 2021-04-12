Health experts call for drug law overhaul, decriminalisation of low-level offending

The Government is being told the time has come for a major overhaul of the drug laws.

By Hamish Cardwell of rnz.co.nz

Dozens of social service and health organisations - including the Medical Association, Public Health Association and Māori health providers - want drug use to be treated as a health issue.

A poll last month found most New Zealanders support decriminalising cannabis, after the referendum to legalise the drug failed by just a slim margin last year.

Carly Laughton knows intimately the personal toll a minor drug charge can wreak.

In her late teens she was arrested - she had a cannabis pipe on her - and the stigma of the conviction steered her life onto a difficult path.

"If it had been treated [according to the] health model when I was first reprimanded, the change could have been completely different.

"If I was offered a space to heal that wasn't punitive, [then] I would have been able to create my own space for healing."

She battled addiction for decades, and the response from authorities left her feeling there was no point trying to turn her life around as any faltering would be met with punishment, not support.

Now a youth worker, Laughton she sees the impact the drug laws have on people jailed for low-level offending.

"They'd go to prison just using cannabis and then they come out gang members.

"These young people they've got no choice once they go into the prison system - because it's get or be got in there."

Now more than 25 health, addiction and social justice organisations say the drug laws are not fit for purpose and want them overhauled.

Those who have signed an open letter include the New Zealand Medical Association, Public Health Association, Hāpai te Hauora, the Māori Law Society, JustSpeak, and city missioners - among others.

Māori health organisation National Hauora Coalition clinical director Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen said being dragged into the justice system was disastrous for people and he wanted to see de-criminalisation or legalisation.

"It affects employment, education, income, access to housing.

"And it's practically unnecessary, many other jurisdictions around the world are taking a harm reduction approach."

He said Māori suffered the most.

"Māori [are] more likely to be stopped and talked to by police, more likely to be charged, more likely to be found guilty, and more likely to receive a harsher sentence - that's our justice system.

"We need to decouple that from what is a basic health need."

A law change in 2019 gave the police more discretion not to prosecute drug users - they must now consider whether there is a public interest to press charges.

But McKree Jansen said there had been no corresponding fall in drug prosecutions.

A recent survey by UMR for the Helen Clark Foundation, which campaigned for drug law reform in the cannabis referendum, found 69 per cent supported legalisation or decriminalisation. In the referendum last year 48.4 per cent voted to legalise cannabis.

Addiction specialist Professor Doug Sellman of the University of Otago said there was clearly a public appetite for change, and the Government should reach across the aisle to make it happen.

"It's just a no-brainer for the Government to have a cross-party agreement about bringing in decriminalisation along the lines of Portugal, who did this in 2001 with some very positive results for their society."

Sellman said he would ultimately like to see full legalisation, with the Government retaining full control of the manufacturing and sale of drugs.

JustSpeak Director Tania Sawicki Mead said support for the change came from both sides of last year's cannabis debate, and there was a clear consensus from the health and justice sectors that a health-based approach was best.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge works everyday with those who suffer from addiction.

"Many of them are working to reduce or conclude that addiction. But if they fail, and they do have failures from time to time, the only response that makes any sense is to encourage and support them to try again."