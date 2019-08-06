Health expert shares top tips on how to get a solid night's sleep

A health expert has given TVNZ1's Seven Sharp some top tips on how to sleep better.

Physician Sasha Kljakovic, otherwise known as Dr Sash, says the silent sleep loss epidemic is one of the greatest challenges we face this century.

"Of all the animals in the animal kingdom, humans are the only species that knowingly deprive themselves of sleep," Dr Sash says.

Modern humans sleep less than our predecessors, a statistic that is largely down to environmental factors, such as too much screen time on our devices.