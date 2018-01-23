 

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

An alcohol harm researcher is calling on the government to raise the excise tax on alcohol and increase alcohol licence fees to help pay for alcohol-related harm.

Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.
Professor Sally Casswell, director of Massey University's Social Health Outcomes Research and Evaluation Centre, says taxpayers are footing the bill for emergency rooms filled with people harmed by alcohol - and that needs to change.

The comments come after a Dunedin emergency department doctor said licensed premises should be charged higher annual fees to help pay for the carnage caused by alcohol - they currently pay between $150 and $1250.

Hospitality New Zealand, however, says most of that harm is caused by people drinking at home.

Professor Cassell told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today a good approach would be to address both issues at once by increasing both excise taxes and licence fees.

"Cracking down on the bars could be increasing licence fees - they are very cheap ... they could be paying a lot more," Professor Casswell said.

"We really need the alcohol in New Zealand to cost more - then the people who drink very little, who are picking up the tab through their income taxes wouldn't be getting the bad treatment that they're getting at the moment."

Bars are often overlooking intoxicated patrons, she said.

"The young ones and heavier drinkers - they're drinking 8-10 drinks before they get to the bars," Professor Casswell said.

"The law in New Zealand says do not sell alcohol to intoxicated people - are the signs of intoxication being picked up in the bars and nightclubs when they should be?"

Professor Casswell said a rise in alcohol prices is long overdue, and has been suggested before.

"The New Zealand Law Commission in 2010 recommended a 10 per cent increase in alcohol tax and we've not seen anything happen - it was immediately turned down by the previous government.

"We're looking to the current government to say this is really a good tax - it's a very important tax.

"It helps people drink less, it stops young people starting to drink and it recoups some of the costs that the health system and the Police are dealing with at the moment from a very high level of harmful drinking in New Zealand."

Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

