Health Director-General 'disappointed' man with coronavirus travelled to NZ while awaiting test results

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he is "disappointed" and "surprised" an Australian man travelled to New Zealand while awaiting coronavirus test results, which have since been confirmed as positive.

The man in his 60s flew from Brisbane and arrived in Wellington on Air New Zealand flight NZ828 at 12.05am on March 14.

The man was unwell while in Australia but was symptom free when he arrived in the country.

The NZ Herald reported the man found out his positive test while at a Wellington cafe. The cafe is unknown, but Mr Boomfield said risk to the public was low.

The man now remains in isolation with his partner in Wellington.

Speaking to media today, Dr Bloomfield said he was disappointed the man took the flight in the first place, reiterating the importance of everyone playing their role in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

"I think I’m more surprised that the person took the flight in the first place. I’m mean I’m surprised, I’m pretty disappointed actually," he said.

"I think what this does reiterate is the importance of every single person playing their role and showing responsibility.

"At worst it may have well put people at risk and so I think you can draw your own conclusions that it wasn’t really an appropriate thing to do."

A woman from Denmark in her 30s who is visiting Queenstown has also been confirmed with Covid-19, bringing New Zealand's total to eight with two probable cases.

The woman arrived in Auckland via Dohar on flight QR920 on Tuesday March 10. She then flew to Christchurch on Saturday on Jetstar flight JQ225 before travelling to Queenstown in a private vehicle.

The woman was hospitalised in Queenstown after feeling unwell once arriving in the town.

Dr Bloomfield says she is recovering well and planning is now underway for her discharge where she will recover in self-isolation and be monitored daily.

These two new confirmed cases come after it was this morning confirmed three passengers on board the Golden Princess cruise in Akaroa was being tested for Covid-19 after developing symptoms. Results are expected tomorrow.

Dr Bloomfield confirmed that two of the possible cases have been identified as being in close contact with a confirmed case.

None of the previously confirmed cases in New Zealand are currently still in hospital and are now recovering at home or have recovered.

Yesterday, the Government ramped up travel restrictions, including banning cruise ships from coming to New Zealand until June 30 and requiring anyone arriving on flights from overseas to self-isolate for 14 days from 1am, Monday March 16..

Mr Bloomfield said there would be an increase in staff at airports and airlines would be required to report any sick people.