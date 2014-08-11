Heading into the outdoors this summer? Mountain Safety Council gives five key rules for your trip

The Mountain Safety Council says this summer could be a busy one in the outdoors for many Kiwis, and they are hoping people will pay heed to their five-step guide to staying safe.

Source: Photos.com

Even with borders closed to international travellers, there are campaigns running at the moment encouraging Kiwis to get out and explore their own country.

The safety council said today that they have revised their simple Land Safety Code, which is a five-point checklist for those heading out tramping, walking, hunting or any other activity in the outdoors.

The new guidelines were developed in collaboration between the organisation, the Department of Conservation, Land Search and Rescue, Rescue Co-Ordination Centre NZ, NZ Police, Auckland Council and NZ Search and Rescue.

Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said Kiwis need to know how to keep themselves safe before they head into the wilderness.

"We want Kiwis to be safe in the outdoors this summer and it is exciting to hear the stories of people planning their first overnight tramp or taking the kids out to explore new places," he said.

"The code has been designed to mean something to everyone and to make it simple so everyone can follow the advice."

FIVE STEPS TO SAFETY OUTDOORS:

1. Choose the right trip for you

Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

2. Understand the weather

It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food

Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out.

4. Share your plans and take ways to get help

Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life.