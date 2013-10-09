Headhunters gang members arrested after wide-scale search for speeding Mercedes

Two patched Headhunters MC gang members and a gang prospect have been arrested at a Christchurch property after police said they failed to pull over in two speeding Mercedes cars, prompting a wide-scale police search across the South Island.

Headhunters Source: 1 NEWS

The two late model Mercedes-Benz vehicles were first spotted driving recklessly and speeding in Central Otago yesterday.

A police unit in Tarras had attempted — unsuccessfully — to pull over one of the cars, authorities said.

According to Canterbury Metro Commander Super Intendent Lane Todd, officers throughout the South Island then actively looked for the two cars after receiving a tip off they were headed to Picton.

Police raided a Christchurch property later that evening after the cars were found outside around 11.30 pm, and during the raid found cannabis, methamphetamine and two guns, they said.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with possession of cannabis and a 37-year-old with obstructing police. They're due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this Wednesday.

Another man, 47, is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with possession of meth for supply.