Headaches for wine industry's 2021 harvest as Covid-19 keeps skilled foreign workforce out

The wine industry is under pressure for the 2021 harvest as the Covid-19 pandemic left it without most of its usual foreign workforce.

It comes as hundreds of vintage workers in the Marlborough region have been told to return home, with no guarantee they'll be able to return in summer.

Caterina Rossi is one of the hundreds of vintage workers thought to still be in the country.

She finished working in June but because of her visa conditions, she can’t keep earning.

“I want to work for the money, I want to do something,” she said.

Cait Guyette, who has a permanent position at a winery, launched a petition to Parliament for those in similar situations to Ms Rossi.

“These people don’t have any source of income right now and they’re also faced with very expensive flights home.”

Usually, more than 1200 international workers come to Marlborough every year for vintage.

NZ Wineries general manager Alistair McIntosh said the industry was “totally reliant on overseas labour”.

Mr McIntosh said with borders closed, the 2021 vintage is going to be “a huge problem for the industry”.

Marcus Pickens, general manager of Wine Marlborough, said they needed highly-skilled workers.

“We’re bringing in people that have made wine for their careers,” he said.

“We need these people to safely operate and make wine for our export market and, without them, we can't see a pathway forward.”

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway is hinting changes may be on the way.

“We can do all sorts of things around the length of visas,” he said.

“Ultimately, what this comes down to is because the borders are closed, we are not expecting to see people coming into the country to participate in our workforce.

“So, we have to make the most effective use of the people who are here.”

Mr Lees-Galloway said he should be able to make an announcement “soon”.

Parliament passed the Immigration (Covid-19 Response) Amendment Bill in May. The bill gave the Government extraordinary powers for 12 months to change people’s visa status as a group instead of a case-by-case basis.

This could include extending visas, relaxing employment conditions or stopping people overseas from making applications while the country’s borders are closed.