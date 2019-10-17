Head of security at bar NZ First MP was kicked out of says staff deserve an apology

The head of security at a Mount Maunganui bar has spoken to 1 NEWS, after a NZ First MP was thrown out of the bar over the weekend.

It came after allegations Mr Mitchell was causing trouble and was acting "aggressive".

However, Mr Mitchell has denied the claims, calling the security team "buffoons".

"There was a bit of a kerfuffle and I would say a huge overreaction on behalf of security," Mr Mitchell said today.

Security head Jonathan Domoney said he had no intention of talking to media until Mr Clayton issued a statement about the incident calling security "overzealous".

He told 1 NEWS Mr Mitchell and his friend "pretty much said 'we're not leaving' and it got pretty aggressive, pushing and shoving".

"Clayton had been blocking up the entrance and exit to the bar behind the bar and he was told many times to move out of the way."

Mr Mitchell said security was asking him to move "and I said 'look, let me just make a phone call because this is ridiculous' and they grabbed me and forced me out the door".

Security also claim he upset a member of staff.

"We asked her what the issue was and she said she'd been hit in the head with a glass unintentionally and had a drink spilt on her," Mr Domoney said.

Mr Mitchell called this "absolutely not true, that's fake news".

NZ First leader Winston Peters says CCTV footage clears Mr Mitchell of the allegations. Mr Peters has not seen the video and the bar refused to show 1 NEWS.

Mr Domoney says the staff deserve an apology - but Mr Mitchell expects an apology from them.



"I've spoken with the owner of the business and I think they're taking measures to resolve it at their end," Mr Mitchell said.

Today, Mr Mitchell told media he thought it was politically motivated and that the Young Nats were "in behind trying to stir something up here".

But, Young Nats President Sam Stead the issue "has nothing to do with us".