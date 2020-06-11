Head of Netsafe recommends creating a 'treaty' with kids to manage online safety

For parents in the digital age, one of the biggest concerns is internet safety and the risks that come with being online.

Young Kiwis are spending more time in front of screens than ever before, with one in five Kiwi kids reported to have been bullied online.

One of the most common reactions parents have is to confiscate devices if there’s a problem, but the head of Netsafe New Zealand says it’s not the best way forward.

Martin Cocker from Netsafe says the best place to start is to try and create an environment where kids can bring their online experience back to their parents or those looking after them.

“So much depends on how you react when you find out from them what’s gone wrong,” he says.

“The initial reaction is to want to take away their devices but that is the worst possible response and will lead to them not coming forward next time,” Mr Cocker says.

“The online space is more complicated in the real world but the same skills you apply as a parent everywhere else, they apply online, and you should confidently apply them.

“You don’t need to be an expert in technology to keep kids safe online but you do have to take steps to understand what they are doing,” he says.

Mr Cocker suggests making a family treaty about what online activity will be agreed.

“Most young people when faced with a serious challenge don’t want to go to adults. One of the big reasons they give is that they are afraid of the reaction that they will have from that adult."

He says they also fear being separated from their devices and their online life.

“If they feel that’s going to happen, they won’t bring issues forward to you and the reality is you probably don’t want to seriously separate them from all that online life because there is a lot of positive stuff there as well."

Mr Cocker says it’s a normal reaction to want to remove devices but it can just lead to negative outcomes for all involved.