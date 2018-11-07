Head Hunters trio arrested over $500k of fraudulent car loan applications

The trio were arrested after police carried out five search warrants throughout Northland, Hamilton and Auckland this week, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said today in a statement. The warrants were part of a Northland Organised Crime Unit operation targeting the group, who have allegedly been obtaining cash through fraudulent car loan applications over several years. It’s alleged the key player has been scamming finance companies into offering loans to purchase cars since 2017, Verry said. Falsified bank documents were allegedly used to get loans approved, after which it's alleged fake settlement statements were produced to obtain further loans and more money.

Police also seized three vehicles as part of the operation, including a BMW Sedan, Ford Ranger ute and a Nissan Navara ute.



They also restrained two properties in Northland worth $300,000.



A 30-year-old woman is facing 22 fraud charges before the Hamilton District Court.



Two others, aged 28 and 34, who are believed to have assisted the woman in the alleged fraud, also face a number of charges, including obtaining by deception.



A total of six companies were defrauded of $500,000 in the scam.



All have links to the Head Hunters motorcycle gang and will appear before the Whangārei, Hamilton and Auckland District courts.



“The Northland Organised Crime Unit is determined to target those who make a living from illegal activities and committed to hold those people accountable for their actions," Verry said.



"We’re also focused on stripping them of their wealth and the money they’ve made through crime.”



Police cannot rule out further arrests and charges as the investigation continues.

