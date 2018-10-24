TODAY |

Head Hunters, Rebels gang members arrested in Northland methamphetamine bust

Members from the Head Hunters and Rebels gangs have been arrested in a police raid targeting illegal methamphetamine manufacturing in Northland this week.

Two rural properties in Wheki Valley were searched at "first light" yesterday as part of the raid by the Northland Organised Crime Unit yesterday, with the Armed Offenders Squad assisting.

Five people were arrested as part of the raids: A 29-year-old Rebels gang member and a 28-year-old associate, a 39-year-old Head Hunters member, a 34-year-old woman and another man.

Four guns were seized including a semi-automatic 7.62 calibre prohibited firearm, police say.

A third property in Portland was also raided.

The five people arrested face various charges of manufacturing and dealing meth, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Cannabis, jetskis, gun, cash seized in drug and money laundering bust in Christchurch

Four appeared in Whangārei District Court today with the fifth to appear in court at a later date.

"These illegal drugs cause devastating harm in our local communities and the public can be assured that we will continue to arrest those responsible and hold these offenders to account," Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston says.

Information about illegal drug activity in your community can be reported to police on 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

