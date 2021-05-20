TODAY |

Head Hunters member arrested over Auckland hotel shooting; shotgun and semi-automatic seized

Source:  1 NEWS

A 22-year-old Head Hunters member has been arrested, and a shotgun and a military-style semi-automatic recovered, as part of the ongoing police investigation into the Auckland Sofitel Hotel shooting last month.

An armed police officer at the Sofitel in Viaduct Basin, Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

Police say three search warrants were carried out at addresses in West Auckland this morning, with officers recovering tens of thousands of dollars and a large amount of cannabis, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition for the two guns.

The man is facing a number of other charges relating to unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition, drug dealing and participating in an organised criminal group, Detective Inspector John Sutton said.

The shot gun and a military-style semi-automatic firearm that was recovered by police, who arrested a 22-year-old Head Hunters member, this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

He is expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court this afternoon.

“The man is the second person to be charged in relation to the alleged incident at the Sofitel on April 15 and is the eighth person charged in connection to this investigation,” Sutton said.

Seventh person charged over gang-related Auckland hotel shooting

Police say "inquiries into other individuals allegedly connected to this incident are ongoing" and further arrests are likely.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
