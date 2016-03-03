Head Hunters gang member planned attack on woman over drugs money, court told

The man accused of hiring Auckland's Head Hunters gang to kidnap a woman who later fell from a car boot and hit her head, had no part in planning the attack, his lawyer says.

Jindarat Prutsiriporn, 50, died after breaking free from the boot and spilling onto a south Auckland road in the suburb of Papatoetoe in March last year.

Seng Liev is accused of masterminding her kidnap and appeared in the High Court at Auckland today alongside five others also facing a series of manslaughter and kidnapping charges.

Jindarat Prutsiriporn Source: 1 NEWS

They all deny the charges.

Five others have pleaded guilty to their part in the attack.

In his opening statement, Liev's defence lawyer Mark Ryan instead claimed Head Hunters gang member Panapesa Havea planned the attack on Ms Prutsiriporn because she owed him money for drugs.

The Crown earlier claimed Havea - who has since pleaded guilty to kidnapping - was a member of a small group of Head Hunters known as the Ghost Unit.

Prosecutor Gareth Kayes said Havea on February 29, 2016, surprised Ms Prutsiriporn with a gun after she was lured out of her home and threatened to shoot her.

Ms Prutsiriporn was then detained for the next 22 hours, with a pathologist report concluding she been dealt at least two serious blows to her head.

Finally, she used a knife sharpener on March 1 to force open a car boot and fell onto the road.

However, Liev was not present either when she fell from the car boot or when a man called Sodarat Sao, in a "drug induced panic" after smoking methamphetamine, drove away withMs Prutsiriporn in the back, Mr Ryan said.

Liev could not be held responsible for his actions, Mr Ryan said.

Apichart Korhomklang, Luigi Havea, Tafito Vaifale and Joseph Haurua also face separate kidnapping and manslaughter charges. Tevita Fangupo faces a kidnapping charge.

Each defence lawyer used their opening statement to deny the charges against their defendants, with Luigi Havea's lawyer Michael Kan, saying his client was not even a member of the Head Hunters.

Vaifale's defence lawyer John Munro claimed Vaifale had simply been doing what he was told and had no responsibility for Ms Prutisirporn's death.

Two of Ms Prutsiriporn's sons also told the jury today of their mother's difficult battle with addiction, having done a stint in prison after being convicted of drug offences.