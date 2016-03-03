 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Head Hunters gang member planned attack on woman over drugs money, court told

share

Source:

NZN

The man accused of hiring Auckland's Head Hunters gang to kidnap a woman who later fell from a car boot and hit her head, had no part in planning the attack, his lawyer says.

Jindarat Prutsiriporn, 50, died after breaking free from the boot and spilling onto a south Auckland road in the suburb of Papatoetoe in March last year.

Seng Liev is accused of masterminding her kidnap and appeared in the High Court at Auckland today alongside five others also facing a series of manslaughter and kidnapping charges.

Jindarat Prutsiriporn

Jindarat Prutsiriporn

Source: 1 NEWS

They all deny the charges.

Five others have pleaded guilty to their part in the attack.

In his opening statement, Liev's defence lawyer Mark Ryan instead claimed Head Hunters gang member Panapesa Havea planned the attack on Ms Prutsiriporn because she owed him money for drugs.

The Crown earlier claimed Havea - who has since pleaded guilty to kidnapping - was a member of a small group of Head Hunters known as the Ghost Unit.

Prosecutor Gareth Kayes said Havea on February 29, 2016, surprised Ms Prutsiriporn with a gun after she was lured out of her home and threatened to shoot her.

Ms Prutsiriporn was then detained for the next 22 hours, with a pathologist report concluding she been dealt at least two serious blows to her head.

Finally, she used a knife sharpener on March 1 to force open a car boot and fell onto the road.

However, Liev was not present either when she fell from the car boot or when a man called Sodarat Sao, in a "drug induced panic" after smoking methamphetamine, drove away withMs Prutsiriporn in the back, Mr Ryan said.

Liev could not be held responsible for his actions, Mr Ryan said.

Apichart Korhomklang, Luigi Havea, Tafito Vaifale and Joseph Haurua also face separate kidnapping and manslaughter charges. Tevita Fangupo faces a kidnapping charge.

Each defence lawyer used their opening statement to deny the charges against their defendants, with Luigi Havea's lawyer Michael Kan, saying his client was not even a member of the Head Hunters.

Vaifale's defence lawyer John Munro claimed Vaifale had simply been doing what he was told and had no responsibility for Ms Prutisirporn's death.

Two of Ms Prutsiriporn's sons also told the jury today of their mother's difficult battle with addiction, having done a stint in prison after being convicted of drug offences.

The trial, set down for 12 weeks, continues.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:34
2
Lucky for Parker’s trainer, he was wearing protective gear when he took a blow from the heavyweight.

Watch: 'Miss the pad, hit the coach!' Kevin Barry clips intense Joseph Parker round the head after lightning quick jab to the gut

00:31
3
s

Watch: 'I ended up on the ground and she was still standing!' Damian McKenzie flattened by women's rugby star Selica Winiata

07:05
4
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Donations pour in after Fair Go airs story of Auckland couple taken to court over tree


07:05
5
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

00:55
The pilot of a helicopter which crashed in Porirua Harbour today says he thought he was going to die.

Video: 'This is it' - helicopter pilot recounts surviving crash landing and escaping submerged chopper in Porirua Harbour

Rick Lucas lived to tell the tale.

00:23
Cameron Hakeke and Michelle Blom both received prison sentences that exceeded two years.

Watch: Kiwi kidnapper smiles, pokes out tongue in court moments before being jailed

Two of the six people involved in a series of kidnappings and assaults of a 19-year-old have today been sentenced to jail terms.

01:02
Labour has announced its party list for the general election today, one day after its scheduled announcement.

Andrew Little says 'no one gives a stuff' about delay in announcement of party list for September's election

"This is a great team and a great list and it will take us in to September this year," Mr Little says.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

Despite the very cold temperatures, much of the country can expect a clear and still day today - but parts of the South Island could be in for gales.

07:05
The neighbours, who live two houses away in Kohimarama, claim the tree is ruining their otherwise uninterrupted sea views.

Auckland couple taken to court over a tree their neighbours say is potentially wiping big bucks off their property's value

Fair Go looks into a dispute in Kohimarama.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ