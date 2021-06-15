TODAY |

Head Hunters gang associate sought over shooting at Auckland's Sofitel hotel

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are asking for the public's help locating a gang associate who is wanted over a shooting at an Auckland hotel in April.

Paraire Paikea. Source: NZ Police

Police say they are looking for 25-year-old Paraire Paikea. They say he is an associate of the Head Hunters gang and is considered dangerous. 

He should not be approached and anyone who sees him is advised to phone 111 immediately, police said today.

Paikea has links to West Auckland and is described as having a “solid build”.

The shooting occurred at the upmarket Sofitel Hotel on April 15. Eleven people have so far been arrested over the incident. 

The Mongols and Head Hunter gangs are believed to have been involved in the Sofitel shooting, authorities have said.

Police seek public's help locating another Head Hunters gang member over Sofitel shooting

Last week, police said they were searching for another Head Hunters gang member: 37-year-old Fred Tanuvasa. He is also considered dangerous. He has been described as 190cm tall and of a large build.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Paikea is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210415/6346.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
