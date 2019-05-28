Head Hunters' Auckland gang pad riddled with bullets in early morning shooting

An east Auckland gang pad is riddled with bullet holes after being shot at early this morning, though no-one was injured.

An RNZ reporter saw at least 18 bullet holes in the front windows of the the Fight Club gym on Marua Rd in Mt Wellington, which is a base for the Head Hunters gang.

The armed offenders squad was deployed to Marua Rd a little after 4am following reports of a firearm being discharged.

A nearby resident said she heard a car speeding off after the gunshots.