 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Head Hunter wanted over assault on Auckland truck driver

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are looking for a patched member of the Head Hunter motorcycle gang over an assault on a truck driver in Auckland, saying they don't believe it was a result of tensions between boy racers and truckies as claimed on social media.

Winiata Pihu Tipene

Source: 1 NEWS

Counties Manukau Police say Winiata Pihu Tipene, 27, has four warrants for his arrest in relation to the incident in Industry Road last Friday, for charges including assault and wilful damage.

Tipene is described as 190cm tall and of thin build.

Police say he's considered dangerous and should not be approached. 

"Police are aware of social media commentary that portrays this incident as being a result of serious tension between boy racers and truck drivers," said Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin McNaughton of Counties Manukau Police.

"Following a significant number of enquiries, Police do not believe this is the case," he said. 

"This was an isolated incident involving a patched gang member."

Anyone who knows Tipene's whereabouts is asked to call 111 immediately.

Related

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The 19-year old son of Ivan Cleary bagged a trebble against the Warriors at Manu Vatuvei Stadium.

Manu Vatuvei's farewell party spoiled as Panthers humiliate Warriors

00:30
2
The All Black winger opened the scoring within minutes of the kick-off.

Highlanders slaughter the Reds in Dunedin try-fest

3

'Grave concerns' held for missing woman after car found two days ago

00:28
4
His father also died from the crash.

Police appeal for witnesses of fatal bus crash, after life support for one-year-old turned off


01:53
5
Eva the Persian from Napier has been stuck up a palm tree for 11 days, much to the distress of Mary Kupa.

Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

00:24
All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.

Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 